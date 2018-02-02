Shervin Pishevar drops “smear campaign” suit against GOP research firm

In the latest, stunning chapter of the Shervin Pishevar saga, the tech investor accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women has suddenly dropped his defamation lawsuit against a GOP opposition research firm . Pishevar filed a request in San Francisco Superior Court to dismiss his lawsuit from last November against Definers Public Affairs, in which he accused the firm of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against him. Shortly after the lawsuit was originally filed, Fast Company revealed that Pishevar had been arrested on suspicion of rape in London last May, though charges were never brought in the case and he adamantly denied the accusation.

In a statement sent to Fast Company by his crisis management expert, Pishevar wrote:

Today I filed a request to dismiss the Definers lawsuit. No damages were paid. I now intend to continue to focus my full attention on those who should ultimately be held responsible for the smear campaign that has been waged against me, including the falsification and distribution of the fraudulent London police report. The fraudulent police report is being investigated by law enforcement so we are hopeful the culprits will be found and justice will be served.

Soon after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct in November, Pishevar announced that he was taking a leave of absence from venture capital firm Sherpa Capital and futuristic transportation company Hyperloop One to focus on his legal case.

In a statement, Definers partner Tim Miller said: “The suit has been dismissed with prejudice and no damages were paid as the allegations against Definers were untrue. We are pleased to have this behind us.”MB