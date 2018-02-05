Nike’s app is doling out Apple Music and other perks for staying active

Nike is a company that has always prided itself in establishing a uncommonly deep bond with its customers. Among the ways that goal manifests itself is in the company’s weaving together of its Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club apps with the commerce-centric Nike app into one experience. And now Nike is announcing some new “Unlocks”—its name for perks—which NikePlus members will earn by accomplishing goals in the NRC and NTC apps, such as reaching new running milestones and completing new workout routines. They include both access to Nike products and new offers from partners: Apple Music, the Headspace meditation app, and ClassPass studio-fitness membership program.