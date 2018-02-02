There’s no need to watch the Super Bowl—the NFL has already won Giphy

While I’m personally not interested in sports, I have no doubt that a large contingency of Americans are actually invested in who wins the Super Bowl this weekend. For my money, though, it’s not the Philadelphia Eagles or the New England Patriots who will emerge victorious—it’s the NFL itself.

That’s because the organization has just been named the most-viewed verified channel on Giphy, the database for animated gifs. What greater honor is there?

In a Medium post this week, Giphy said the National Football League’s channel has attracted over 12 billion views. The company calls it a “testament to how the NFL has enhanced the fan experience by allowing users to access this huge library of content through GIPHY’s extensive distribution platform.”

A Giphy spokeswoman told me this is the first time the company has announced a “most viewed” status for the platform, so it isn’t saying which pages occupied the top spot before the NFL came along and crushed all the stats. Meanwhile, Giphy isn’t doing so bad itself. The company has more than 300 million daily active users and boasts partnerships with every major media company.

Our Nicole LaPorte spoke with CEO Alex Chung about Giphy’s ambitions for Fast Company‘s October cover story. Check out her feature hereCZ