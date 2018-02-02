The Nunes memo has been released. Here’s how to read it

Republicans have been alluding to a classified memo that alleged abuses among U.S. intelligence officials. For weeks, #ReleaseTheMemo has been trending on social media, and today President Trump finally authorized its release .

The document, which was spearheaded by Representative Devin Nunes, says, essentially, that the FBI obtained warrants by leaning on evidence from an opposition dossier that was funded by the Democratic Party.

There’s a lot to digest here, so why don’t you just see it for yourself. Here’s a link to the memo.CGW