The Best Business Book You’ll Read All Year Will Be A Novel

Airport bookstores are full of business books . Some are written by CEOs who share their leadership secrets, others by consultants who swear by a specific method for sales, motivation, or happiness. Then there are books written by psychologists–like me–about how to use your mind more effectively. If you’re a frequent business traveler, you pass by bookstores jammed with these books, and it’s obvious why you’d gravitate toward them: to get an edge on the competition.

But airport bookstands are also full of fiction, from detective mysteries to stories about sci-fi warriors who save the world in the last 25 pages. You might grab one of these to read when you don’t want to think, but chances are you don’t consider it an opportunity to pick up some business lessons in the process. You probably should.

Novels Help You Analyze People’s Behavior And Motivations

Not every novel offers the same chance to boost your emotional intelligence, but the ones that emphasize characters’ relationships certainly can–at least those where that aspect is equally important as the action. (When or where the story takes place doesn’t really matter.)

Novels with strong character development can help you think more creatively about handling interpersonal issues. Chances are, most of your office frustrations have to do with people–lazy colleagues, unresponsive clients, deadlocked negotiations. Reading a novel–whether it’s a romance, wartime saga, or a post-apocalyptic struggle–lets you gain insights into the ways people think and how that might differ from what they say. And yes, that goes for novels with crazy characters, too. Novels are written by people, after all, so there’s a degree of common human psychology that exists in every fictional character–some are just more abstracted or exaggerated than others.

These reflections can be useful the next time you find your coworker saying one thing and doing another. Perhaps if you frame your words in a way that aligns better with how they think, you might get through to them more easily.

Novels also tend to explore how people’s assumptions, upbringings, and cultural conditioning shape the ways they treat others and make decisions. By exposing yourself more often to this kind of analysis (even if it’s fictional), you can get better at identifying your own assumptions and those of others, too.