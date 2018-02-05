These Short Exercises Can Get Your Whole Team To Think Creatively

Ever try rushing from a solo project into a team brainstorm? Switching gears on the fly isn’t easy–even when the thing you were doing alone is just as much a creative task as the thing you’re suddenly try to do in a group.

Ayse Birsel understands why. “When we’re working alone, it’s more contemplative. You only have you and your ideas, and there’s not somebody else there to judge you,” says the cofounder and creative director of design studio Birsel + Seck. In collaborative environments, she points out, “It can get competitive [and] really chaotic,” so it’s smart to “let people know ahead of time that the process could get messy, so trust the process.”

How do you prepare people for creative collaboration, though? Birsel has a few warm-up techniques up her sleeve. Here are three of them, none of which take longer than three minutes.

1. Draw Each Others’ Portraits

This is an exercise Birsel picked up at Pratt Institute, where she earned her master’s degree in design. “The very first class, our teacher asked us to turn to each other and draw each other,” she recalls. “It’s a great ice-breaking exercise that I’ve been using in almost every workshop I teach, especially with people who don’t know each other.”

Birsel sets only two ground rules:

“You have only three minutes.” “Eyes go in the middle of the face, but you can put everything else wherever you like.”

Above all else, she says, “It gets people to laugh! You are butchering each other’s portraits.” Any worries that the chaotic nature of the collaborative work that follows will be a waste of time tend to go right out the window, and people who might feel intimidated by group work have usually loosened up when the exercise is over.