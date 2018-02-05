The Top 5 Super Bowl Ads Of 2018 (And The One Absolute Worst)

And lo, another Super Bowl football and culturefest has passed. The Eagles of Philadelphia may have emerged victorious on the field, but here we’re primarily concerned with the game between major brands of all stripes, sizes, and tastes during the commercial breaks.

There were car ads, food ads, beer ads, tech ads, football ads, Australia ads, phone ads, snack ads, soda ads, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ads . . . okay, not that last one (more on that later). One thing is for sure, our favorites were stainless. Onward! Tide “It’s A Tide Ad” What: Tide’s Super Bowl ads starring David Harbour (Stranger Things) stretched throughout the game; referenced classic big game ads like Old Spice, Big Pharma, Budweiser, and Mr. Clean; and may have been the biggest winner outside of Philly. Who: Tide, Saatchi & Saatchi New York Why we care: Super Bowl ads have long been a thing. Tide and the folks at Saatchi & Saatchi New York know this and used it to the brand’s advantage by going full meta with Harbour–a pitch-perfect piece of casting–charming his way through the entire game. The only thing missing was getting self-referential and putting Harbour’s face on this guy’s shirt from the 2008 game. NFL “Touchdown Celebrations To Come” What: A league ad starring the New York Giants that ditched the typically serious battle/warrior vibe in favor of a sense of humor and a deep appreciation for 1987 romance. Nobody puts Beckham Jr. in a corner. Who: NFL, Grey New York

Why we care: This might be the spot that caught the most fans off-guard. An NFL ad that went full quirky with Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning earnestly recreating Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, circa ’87. Dirty Dancing meets the end zone. Can’t wait to hear “Time of My Life” when the Giants score their first TD next season. Verizon “Answering the Call” What: An ad from Verizon that was one big high five to emergency first responders. Who: Verizon, McCann New York Why we care: In one of the only big game ads that aimed for our feels and actually nailed the bull’s-eye, Verizon took audio of people calling first responders who had helped them to say thanks. Simple, heartfelt, and a solid hit. Amazon “Alexa Loses Her Voice” What: Amazon uses an eclectic mix of celebrity (along with its CEO) to imagine what might happen if Alexa lost her voice. Who: Amazon, Lucky Generals

Why we care: As I said when it launched last week, it’s a funny, relevant–you’ve seen the smart speaker sales stats–classic celebrity Super Bowl ad that also just happens to be an elaborate product demo. E-Trade “This Is Getting Old” What: A funny-yet-depressing look into the future for many of us with distinct lack of retirement savings. Who: E-Trade, MullenLowe Why we care: This falls into the ol’ if-it-wasn’t-so-funny-I’d-be-crying camp, as the online investment company uses the hilarious idea of having to work a customer service job or DJ well into our 80s to motivate young people to start investing in their future. Now, whether you agree or not that E-Trade is the answer to the problem it presents in its ad is one thing, but there’s no denying they make a good point. WORST AD OF THE NIGHT Dodge Ram Truck “Built To Serve” What: Dodge Ram Truck’s ad that used an MLK speech as its voice-over and got absolutely torched on social media throughout the game.

