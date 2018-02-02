Super Bowl bonuses: Here’s what players on the winning and losing teams will get in 2018

We won’t go so far as to call professional football a blue-collar venture, but player compensation varies widely throughout the NFL. And because pro sports can be a notoriously short career—with football players, in particular, at higher risk for health problems down the road—more players end up in financial dire straits than you might expect.

In other words, bonuses matter, which is why there will be more at stake than glory on Sunday when the New England Patriots face off against the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LII. The NFL Players Association negotiates bonuses as part of the league’s collective bargaining agreement—and players on the winning team get almost twice as much.

Per CBS Sports, here’s the breakdown for this year:

Divisional round bonus: $28,000

Conference championship bonus: $51,000

Losing team player bonus: $56,000

Winning team player bonus: $102,000

Beyond that, we make no predictions about who will win. Personally, I’m too worried about the Super Bowl asteroid to think about it.CZ