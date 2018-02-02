Kendrick Lamar Debuts A New Song With The Weeknd For “Black Panther”

Who: Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd.

Why we care: Fresh off a quartet of Grammy wins--although still no Album of the Year–Kendrick Lamar is gearing up to unleash some new music on the Black Panther soundtrack. Kung Fu Kenny is producing and curating the album, bringing together musicians such as Travis Scott, James Blake, Future, and Vince Staples. We’ve already heard “All the Stars,” a slinky track featuring the tragically Grammy-snubbed SZA; now comes Lamar’s collaboration with The Weeknd, “Pray for Me.” It’s a bouncy electro song with gravitas, perfect for a movie about a conflicted hero. Luckily there’s one of those coming out tantalizingly soon. Listen to “Pray for Me” below in the meantime.