Sony’s CEO is stepping down

The Japanese giant has announced Kazuo Hirai is resigning his role as CEO and will instead become the company’s chairman, reports Reuters. Sony’s current chief financial officer Kenichiro Yoshida will take the lead as Sony’s new CEO. Hirai had been Sony’s CEO for almost six years and is widely seen as one of the driving forces behind the company’s resurgence. During his tenure, Sony dropped the VAIO PC line and decided to focus on divisions including the PlayStation and image sensors, which are now found in millions of smartphones worldwide.MG