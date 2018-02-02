HQ Trivia is raising $15 million from Founders Fund

The uber-popular trivia game-show app is reportedly set to raise the funds from Peter Thiel’s venture capital firm, reports Recode. With that, HQ Trivia is reported to be valued at $100 million. The game-show app was created by the founders of Vine, and since November has amassed audiences of more than 1 million people for its trivia shows. In some of the shows, HQ Trivia gives away up to $10,000–just one of the reasons it needs a new cash injection.MG