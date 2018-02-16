This Kickass Ukrainian Duo Is Making It Acceptable To Wear PJs To Work

Let’s just admit it. There are days when you get up and can’t be bothered to pick out real clothes from your closet so you pull on a sweater over your pajamas and head out for your morning coffee. For some, this is the uniform for a lazy Sunday. For someone like me, who works from home, it might be a sartorial choice for an average Tuesday.

Sleeper, a luxury fashion startup, wants us to stop feeling shame about our everyday-pajama-wearing and just embrace it. “There have always been people who wear pajamas all day,” says Russian-born Sleeper cofounder Asya Veretsa. “They always seem like such happy people. Why shouldn’t everybody wear clothes they feel comfortable and happy in?”

In 2014, Veretsa and her Ukrainian cofounder, Kate Zubarieva, decided to launch a fashionable line of clothes that are specifically designed to be worn from sleep directly into everyday life. Take, for instance, their line of $200 silk slips that look like a nightgown, but throw on some heels and a leather jacket and boom: You’re ready for a date. Wear it with a blazer and boots, and you’re ready for a meeting with your boss. Or take the $220 linen robe, which you can wear around the house on top of your nightie, or as a sundress that looks perfectly respectable for a party or the office, or as a cover-up when you’re at the beach.

Sleeper has quickly gained a following. Celebrities with an edgy, whimsical sensibility have become fans, including Leandra Medin of Man Repeller, actress Emily Ratajkowski, singer Rita Ora, and fashion entrepreneur Mira Duma. Last summer Marie Claire declared Sleeper’s linen, off-the-shoulder dress the “best garment of the year.” And retailers ranging from Harrods and Moda Oparandi to Opening Ceremony and Barneys want to carry Sleeper garments on their shelves.

Of course, it hasn’t escaped Varetsa that launching a high-end pajama-as-everyday-clothing brand is a slightly crazy idea. She explains that it took guts to start Sleeper. Back in early 2014, Varetsa wanted to launch her own business. She decided to head from Russia to Kiev, Ukraine, to start Sleeper with her friend (and now cofounder) Zubarieva, but as she arrived at the train station in her new city, violent anti-government protests had erupted in the streets. Over the next few days, 82 people would be killed, and more than a thousand injured.

Over the next few months, a full-fledged revolution had taken over the Ukraine, plunging the country into political instability. The economy was destabilized, unemployment skyrocketed, and young people in particular couldn’t find jobs. But in the midst of this madness, Varetsa and Zubarieva, who were both in their early twenties at the time, felt empowered to launch a business. “In that context, you become fearless,” Varetsa explains. “You feel like you have nothing to lose. So many people our age were unemployed, so it felt good to be doing something for ourselves.”

They only had $2,000 to spend on launching Sleeper, so the pair searched for a tailor to make a couple of pajamas, Varetsa herself built the website, and they got talented friends of theirs to shoot models wearing the outfits. They reached out to fashion journalists, and within weeks, Franca Sozzani, the editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia named Sleeper the brand of the month. This put Sleeper on the map. Other glossy magazines quickly took notice and top-notch department stores started asking about carrying their products in store.