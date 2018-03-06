10 Female Founders Whose Innovations Inspire

Breedlove made her own scalp conditioner, barnstormed African-American communities to demonstrate it, and later set up a college to train “hair culturists” to sell her goods.

The impact: She built the template for success in the cosmetics business. In 2016, Sundial debuted a hit line of Madam C.J. Walker–branded products.

2. Ruth Handler, Mattel, 1945

Once described as a “one-woman sales merchandising promotion administrative force,” Handler bet on TV ads, created pioneering sales-tracking and forecasting tools—and dreamed up Barbie.

The impact: Handler focused on design and marketing while outsourcing manufacturing, a new business model that Apple would later adopt.

3. Lucille Ball, Desilu, 1950

As the cofounder of the first indie TV production company, Ball had the power to cast her real-life husband (and Desilu cofounder), Cuban-born actor Desi Arnaz, in I Love Lucy.

The impact: Ball was later the first to syndicate reruns, creating a multibillion-dollar system that persists to this day, even on streaming platforms.

4. Jean Nidetch, Weight Watchers, 1963

A self-described cookie addict, Nidetch discovered that communal support helped her lose weight. She turned her “little group” into a business model built on self-empowerment.