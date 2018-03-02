Two Bedroom With Views—And A Personal Concierge

Alfred CEO Marcela Sapone and COO Jessica Beck have wanted to bring their personal-concierge service company, which offers busy urbanites laundry, housekeeping, and grocery delivery as well as exper­iences such as meal prepara­tion and at-home haircuts, into high-rise apartments since they founded it more than three years ago. “We just didn’t know when buildings were going to be ready to work with us,” Sapone says. Turned out the answer was 2017.

The company hit 1 million home visits this past year and signed a significant deal in December with Related Companies, one of the largest residential real estate developers in the U.S. Alfred will bring its app-powered, on-demand services—which rely on human assistants who can anticipate what customers want—to an additional 11,000 units and help Related’s luxury buildings woo and retain tenants.

Meanwhile, exclusive brand partnerships (with Diageo, Nestlé, and P&G) allow Alfred’s customers to test new products. The company will expand this year from Boston, New Jersey, New York, and San Francisco into Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. “People aren’t renting apartments; they’re renting lifestyles,” Sapone says. “[Alfred] is about, ‘I’d like to sleep better, I’d like to eat healthier, I’d like my home to be cleaner'”—and using both tech and intuition to pull it off.

