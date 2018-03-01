How Pinterest’s Cofounders Are Turning Cameras Into Keyboards

Seven years after encouraging users to curate the internet with photos rather than hyperlinks, Pinterest cofounders Ben Silbermann and Evan Sharp have unveiled their next act: Pinterest Lens, which launched last February and enables people to search for information and inspiration simply by aiming their phones’ cameras at objects around them . With advertisers increasingly embracing Pinterest—–2017 revenue was reportedly just shy of $500 million, up 64% from the previous year–CEO Silbermann and chief product officer Sharp talk about how visual search is the next frontier for users and brands alike.

Fast Company: How important is visual search–being able to identify what’s in an image and connect it to other pins and photos–to Pinterest’s future?

Ben Silbermann: It’s foundational. All the media that you consume on Pinterest is obviously visual. It’s either a photo or a video. Understanding, computationally, what’s inside those photos and videos is fundamental. Using computer vision, we can show you things that feel like they were handpicked just for you.

FC: Is using the smartphone camera the key to all of this?

BS: It’s exactly half the story.

Evan Sharp: In the next year, [receiving information from a] touch screen is massively more important. Ten years out, we’ll see.

BS: We are really excited about making the camera useful. A lot of big companies are chasing each other around [in the camera space]. There’s nothing wrong with putting out an augmented-reality Star Wars [sticker]. A lot of great things that have serious applications today started off as fun toys. But I think the marginal increase in entertainment that you get from sending images of yourself around . . . I feel like we’ve peaked on that. I’m kind of over it.