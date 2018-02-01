Apple Bet That We’d Pay More For Phones. It Was Right

The initial reports of Apple’s earnings Thursday said the company had a record quarter, but that iPhone sales fell from the year-earlier quarter.

But there was a big caveat to the numbers: Apple said its quarterly report reflected only 13 weeks of iPhone sales, compared to the 14 reported in the year ago quarter. Apple said that if you look at the weekly average, the company actually did more iPhone business in this year’s holiday quarter.

If that’s true, Thursday’s earnings report begins to look much closer to an unconditional home run.

But however you want to parse those numbers, the bigger point is how much money Apple is making on every device. Even without correcting for the missing week of sales, Apple brought in far more revenue from iPhone sales this holiday quarter ($61.5 billion) than it did last year ($54.4 billion).

And the stunner is the Average Sale Price (ASP) for the iPhone, which grew from $695 last holiday quarter to $796 this holiday quarter. What happened? The introduction of the iPhone X, which starts at $1000, and the iPhone 8 Plus, which starts at $800. The dramatic rise in that ASP numbers suggests that a large part of the holiday iPhone sales came from sales of those two new phones–the newest and most expensive Apple sells.

Apple made a strategic choice to ask its customers pay more for a smartphone. And yes, those new phones do contain some new features that change the experience of using the devices. The iPhone X, for example, has an edge-to-edge OLED screen, wireless, charging, and a facial recognition system. The components for those features are relatively expensive, as phone parts go. Apple effectively asked its customers to pay for those, plus a big margin, to get to the higher price points.

And they did.