Top ad agency Droga5 just fired its chief creative officer, Ted Royer

Just two days after ad agency Droga5 had placed chief creative officer Ted Royer on leave, pending an internal investigation, Royer has been fired. The agency has not commented on the reasons behind the investigation, but said in a statement, “ We are committed to maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for all our employees . We are unable to comment further on personnel matters.”

Droga5 is the agency behind the recent New York Times campaign “The Truth Is Hard,” and Royer has won just about every major industry creative award there is. He’s been with the agency since it was founded in 2006, and was chief creative officer since 2013.

Agency CEO Sarah Thompson sent a note to employees on Tuesday, saying, “As a follow up to the departmental meetings I recently held and further Q&A sessions, we want to assure you all that we have been working with an outside independent firm that we have engaged to assist us with our investigation.

“And again, if anyone has any concerns or complaints we encourage you to bring these to the attention of your manager or HR. We are also in the process of engaging an outside resource to whom you can also voice your concerns.”JB