This $499 human-sized flower bouquet will take your V-Day game all the way

Did you royally screw up and forget your girl’s birthday? Have you been trying to tell him, “You’re the one!” but the words just aren’t coming out right? Do you just want your special someone to know she’s the most loved person in her office? I think we’ve found the solution to your Valentine’s Day woes: a human-sized bouquet.

This year, the direct-to-consumer online flower company BloomThat decided it was time for people to take their Valentine’s Day game up a notch, so it has created a bouquet of human-size flowers for $499. It is made up of more than 100 stems and comes with an entire galvanized bucket to put them in. They’re even throwing in free shipping.

The five-year-old BloomThat was just acquired by FTD, the oldest flower delivery network in the US. The brand has been particularly popular with e-commerce-savvy millennials, which is why this particular bouquet has been called The Most Extra. Because this bouquet is so extra, expect it to show up on the ‘Gram.ES