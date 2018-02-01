Amazon’s stock is surging following another blockbuster earnings report

The fourth quarter was good for Amazon. The Jeff Bezos-founded company’s quarterly earnings report just went live, and here are some of the important numbers.

Revenue: $60.5 billion; compared to the $59.85 billion analysts expected.

$60.5 billion; compared to the $59.85 billion analysts expected. Earnings-per-share: $3.75; compared to Thomson Reuters’ expectations of $1.85.

$3.75; compared to Thomson Reuters’ expectations of $1.85. AWS: Revenue hit $5.11 billion; compared to $4.97 billion expectations.

Sales: Up 38%

Amazon’s stock, which was in decline earlier today, is now soaring. Shares are currently up over 2% in after-hours trading.

We’ll be listening to the earnings call later today–stay tuned.CGW