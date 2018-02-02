Alexa Loses Her Voice, Nigeria Has A Bobsled Team: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Besides running away frantically, humor is perhaps our most natural defense mechanism against fear. Charlie Chaplin did it with Hitler. Dr. Strangelove did it with the Cold War. Stephen Colbert does it every night with Donald Trump and our present political climate. And this weekend during the Super Bowl, Amazon is doing it with its own growing influence over the economy, our worrying dependence on technology, and the coming AI apocalypse. It can’t be that scary if Cardi B’s joking about Mars and Gordon Ramsay’s yelling about grilled cheeses, right? Onward!

Amazon “Alexa Loses Her Voice”

What: Amazon’s celebrity-filled Super Bowl ad.

Who: Amazon, Lucky Generals

Why we care: It’s funny, relevant–you’ve seen the smart speaker sales stats–a classic celebrity Super Bowl ad that also just happens to be an elaborate product demo.

Under Armour “Ice Blazers”

What: A documentary miniseries that profiles the efforts of the Nigerian bobsled team to train and qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Who: Under Armour

Why we care: Look, Cool Runnings was 30 years ago. Now here’s another story of athletes from a warm climate applying their skills and drive to succeed amid the ice and snow. American-born Nigerian track and field athletes Seun Adigun, Akuoma Omeoga, and Ngozi Onwumere’s journey to the bobsled track in Pyeongchang is an Olympic story worth telling that’s well told here.