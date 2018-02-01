DreamWorksTV is now streaming kids content on Amazon Channels

Good news for parents who just need five minutes of peace and quiet: Awesomeness just made it even easier to access their creative kids programming with the launch of DreamWorksTV on Amazon Channels .

DreamWorksTV was previously only available on YouTube, but these days many parents are leery of letting their kids loose on that platform. Now, with the addition of DreamWorksTV to Amazon’s a la cart video offering, kids can watch shows like Schneck & Eck Crack the Case, Neighborhood Super Watch, and Action Figures in Action on Amazon Video instead. The new subscription will cost $4.99 per month after a 7-day free trial period, according to TechCrunch. That’s a small price to pay to keep your kids occupied while you try to take one little work phone call.ML