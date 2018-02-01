DreamWorksTV is now streaming kids content on Amazon Channels

Good news for parents who just need five minutes of peace and quiet: Awesomeness just made it even easier to access their creative kids programming with the launch of DreamWorksTV on Amazon Channels.
DreamWorksTV was previously only available on YouTube, but these days many parents are leery of letting their kids loose on that platform. Now, with the addition of DreamWorksTV to Amazon’s a la cart video offering, kids can watch shows like Schneck & Eck Crack the Case, Neighborhood Super Watch, and Action Figures in Action on Amazon Video instead. The new subscription will cost $4.99 per month after a 7-day free trial period, according to TechCrunch. That’s a small price to pay to keep your kids occupied while you try to take one little work phone call.ML