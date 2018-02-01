Y Combinator is launching an “investor school” to help aspiring angels get their wings

If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming an angel–an angel investor, that is–then Y Combinator wants to have a talk. The elite incubator is launching a program called Startup Investor School, designed for aspiring angels. Topics will include dealflow, dilution, and cap tables. Students who complete the four-day program, which will be available online or in-person, at YC’s Mountain View offices, will earn an invitation to YC Demo Day.
Applications to the course are now open to accredited investors (anyone with a net worth of over $1 million, or an annual income above $200,000). YC says it hopes to attract a diverse group of participants. “By adding more and more diverse investors to the mix, the entire startup ecosystem will improve,” partner Geoff Ralston wrote in a blog post.AH