Y Combinator is launching an “investor school” to help aspiring angels get their wings

If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming an angel—an angel investor, that is—then Y Combinator wants to have a talk. The elite incubator is launching a program called Startup Investor School, designed for aspiring angels. Topics will include dealflow, dilution, and cap tables. Students who complete the four-day program, which will be available online or in-person, at YC’s Mountain View offices, will earn an invitation to YC Demo Day.