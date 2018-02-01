Do Not Watch This Short Horror Film If You Have Kids

Who: Filmmaker Ángel Gómez Hernández.

Why we care: Yesterday, we saw a fake pharmaceutical ad for the condition known as “parenting.” It was a light-hearted look at the physical and emotional toll that having a small child takes on a person. The film, Beyond, takes quite a different path toward making a similar point. Anyone who has kids will only feel light in the heart while watching it in the sense that their hearts may actually burst right out of their chests and never return.

The skin-crawly short opens with a frazzled woman at a party, dealing with possibly losing custody of her infant child. The real-life horror of this scenario is amplified and made metaphorical when a stranger approaches the new mother to let her know that her baby might be in danger from a more supernatural threat. What follows is a stressfully tense 10 minutes of a woman trying her best to protect her child, against increasingly unlikely odds. It’s every parent’s worst fears made manifest and if that sounds up your alley, well, you probably have not experienced a close call involving a child of your own.