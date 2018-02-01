Coke’s Super Bowl Ad Celebrates Diversity Of You, Me, And We

Who: Coca-Cola, Wieden+Kennedy Portland

Why we care: This is what you call a Coca-Cola Super Bowl ad. Why? Because it’s beautifully shot while trying to make us feel warm and fuzzy inside (and crave a Coke). They’ve been doing this since they got all those hippies on a hill so many decades ago.

Last year the brand went for something a bit more explicit, having “America the Beautiful” sung in a variety of different languages. This time around that celebration of diversity is less obvious, with references to they, we, us, you, me amid shots of boys, girls, women, and men of all stripes. If you listen close enough at the end, you can almost hear the bell chime.JB