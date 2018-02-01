Coding bootcamp General Assembly is looking for a buyer: Report

General Assembly is looking into a possible sale, reports Reuters . The company’s CEO, Jake Schwartz, said it’s one of the options the coding bootcamp is pursuing, and has been talking about various routes with bankers.

This comes as the coding bootcamp industry seems to be hitting a wall. Two of the biggest programs, Dev Bootcamp and Iron Yard, closed recently. Similarly, Flatiron School was recently scooped up by WeWork.

This doesn’t necessarily mean the end of bootcamps as we know them. There is certainly still demand for the programs, but likely not at the clip originally anticipated. General Assembly is also still very highly valued–Reuters puts it at $425 million. Still, if G.A. sells, it will surely send a message to others in the industry.CGW