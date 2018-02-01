Just 2% of VC dollars went to female founders in 2017

Startups founded by women raised $1.9 billion in venture capital funding last year, or roughly 2% of the $85 billion raised overall , according to industry data tracked by research firm Pitchbook . In 2016, female founding teams raised an even smaller percentage of the total VC dollars raised—1.9%, or $1.4 billion.

Deals involving women-led startups represented 4.4% of VC deal activity in 2017. But female founders are raising smaller rounds than their male counterparts—$5 million for women, on average, versus $12 million for men.

As startups grow, the disparity continues. Last year, the largest VC round for a team of female founders was Moda Operandi’s $165 million Series G. The largest for a team of male founders was WeWork’s $3 billion Series G.AH