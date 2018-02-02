From Learning Hacks To Tesla Jobs: January’s Top Leadership Stories

This month, we learned how to absorb information in a way that makes it easier to retain over the long term, a few of the signs that a job you’re considering might not be the best fit for you, and what it takes to get hired by Tesla.
These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the month of January 2018.
1. How To Teach Your Brain Something It Won’t Forget A Week Later
When you were in college, you probably crammed one or two days before a test, only to forget the material shortly thereafter. That’s because your brain isn’t wired to absorb information all at once, explains Mary Slaughter, a consultant at the NeuroLeadership Institute. Instead, it pays to learn things in small chunks and space it out. Yes, this is more time consuming, but it’s more likely to make things stick.
2. Look Out For These Warning Signs Before You Take That New Job
It’s easy to overlook red flags when you land a job offer that looks perfect on the surface. But as Jillian Kramer writes for Glassdoor, not paying attention to warning signs can lead to much bigger problems later on–impacting your happiness and performance. She lists the signs to look out for that may signal trouble down the road.
3. Tesla Recruiter Shares Six Strategies To Land A Job At The Company
Tesla is a coveted place to work: In 2017, the company received nearly half a million job applications. Cindy Nicola, Tesla’s vice president of global recruiting, recently shared with Fast Company what she looks for in candidates–whether they’re applying to be engineers or customer-service representatives. One important characteristic, Toledano says, is handling uncertainty: “They have to be comfortable with ambiguity, and if they don’t have an answer, not to get flustered.”
4. This Is The Scientific Way To Win Any Argument (And Not Make Enemies)
Trying to convince someone to change their mind about an issue they’re passionate about can feel like banging your head against a wall. Most of the time, you’ll probably fail. However, there are ways you can make your opponent a little more receptive to hear your ideas. Try reframing your ideas in a way that’s more in line with their existing viewpoints. Here’s how.
5. Want To Be More Confident? Do This One Thing Every Morning
You probably know that gratitude can make you happier, but it might be able to boost your confidence, too. When writer and coach Daniel Dowling realized that his lack of confidence might be linked to being ungrateful, he decided to make a habit out of finding one thing each morning to be thankful for. Reflecting on the project last month, Dowling wrote, “When I fought for something to feel good about–loved ones, blessings, minor miracles, accomplishments, etc.–I created a positive emotional state that gave me the motivation to literally get out of bed in order to accomplish something.”
6. Four Reasons Resumes No Longer Work
Applying for jobs these days still involve resumes and cover letters, but as Carisa Miklusak, CEO of algorithmic hiring form tilr, tells Fast Company, they’re no longer the most reliable tools for assessing candidates. For starters, a constantly changing workplace means that skills are more important than experience. In addition, the rise of vague job titles, such as “office ninja,” has made it difficult for employers to identify what some candidates’ roles actually involve.
7. Snubbing FCC, States Are Writing Their Own Net Neutrality Laws
After the FCC voted to end net neutrality on December 14 last year, activists and states have taken matters into their own hands. New York, California, and Washington State have all crafted legislation around net neutrality. However, their fight will be difficult. Ernesto Falcon, a legislative counsel at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told Fast Company‘s Sean Captain last month that “this is new territory for any state legislature.”
8. Four Stupidly Simple Habits To Lower Your Work Stress This Year
You may have tried dozens of self-improvement habits, from working out in the morning to meditating for 20 minutes a day. But sometimes the process of trying to adopt a new habit can add to your stress, not lessen it. When you feel like you’re completely maxed out, it might be better to make little changes instead of big ones. Here are a few tips to get you started.
9. How To Become Indispensable At Work This Year
There’s a go-to person in every office who seems to know everything and everyone. But they didn’t get there by accident; chances are they worked for it by doing a series of specific things consistently. Last January, Gwen Moran asked several career experts what you can do to be that go-to person. From doing your own performance review to impressing your boss on a regular basis, these are a few of the tips she assembled.
10. Eleven Expert Tips To Make 2018 Your Most Productive Year Ever
Everyone has different New Year’s goals and resolutions, but it’s likely that at least one of those things involve improving productivity. So to kickstart your inspiration, Fast Company rounded up some pointers from our top contributors and wheelhouse of experts on how they’re planning to boost their own productivity in the year ahead.