From Learning Hacks To Tesla Jobs: January’s Top Leadership Stories

This month, we learned how to absorb information in a way that makes it easier to retain over the long term, a few of the signs that a job you’re considering might not be the best fit for you, and what it takes to get hired by Tesla.

advertisement

advertisement

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the month of January 2018. 1. How To Teach Your Brain Something It Won’t Forget A Week Later When you were in college, you probably crammed one or two days before a test, only to forget the material shortly thereafter. That’s because your brain isn’t wired to absorb information all at once, explains Mary Slaughter, a consultant at the NeuroLeadership Institute. Instead, it pays to learn things in small chunks and space it out. Yes, this is more time consuming, but it’s more likely to make things stick. 2. Look Out For These Warning Signs Before You Take That New Job It’s easy to overlook red flags when you land a job offer that looks perfect on the surface. But as Jillian Kramer writes for Glassdoor, not paying attention to warning signs can lead to much bigger problems later on–impacting your happiness and performance. She lists the signs to look out for that may signal trouble down the road.

advertisement

advertisement

7. Snubbing FCC, States Are Writing Their Own Net Neutrality Laws After the FCC voted to end net neutrality on December 14 last year, activists and states have taken matters into their own hands. New York, California, and Washington State have all crafted legislation around net neutrality. However, their fight will be difficult. Ernesto Falcon, a legislative counsel at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told Fast Company‘s Sean Captain last month that “this is new territory for any state legislature.” 8. Four Stupidly Simple Habits To Lower Your Work Stress This Year You may have tried dozens of self-improvement habits, from working out in the morning to meditating for 20 minutes a day. But sometimes the process of trying to adopt a new habit can add to your stress, not lessen it. When you feel like you’re completely maxed out, it might be better to make little changes instead of big ones. Here are a few tips to get you started. 9. How To Become Indispensable At Work This Year There’s a go-to person in every office who seems to know everything and everyone. But they didn’t get there by accident; chances are they worked for it by doing a series of specific things consistently. Last January, Gwen Moran asked several career experts what you can do to be that go-to person. From doing your own performance review to impressing your boss on a regular basis, these are a few of the tips she assembled.

advertisement

10. Eleven Expert Tips To Make 2018 Your Most Productive Year Ever Everyone has different New Year’s goals and resolutions, but it’s likely that at least one of those things involve improving productivity. So to kickstart your inspiration, Fast Company rounded up some pointers from our top contributors and wheelhouse of experts on how they’re planning to boost their own productivity in the year ahead.