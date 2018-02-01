Apple pulls encrypted messenger app Telegram from the App Store

Both the main Telegram app and its offshoot, Telegram X, have been pulled from the App Store due to reports of “inappropriate content” hosted on the service, reports MacRumors. It’s unknown what that inappropriate content included, but Telegram founder Pavel Durov confirmed on Twitter that Apple informed them of the offensive content and removed the app due to a violation of its App Store guidelines that says “upsetting or offensive content” is prohibited. Telegram is particularly popular among journalists and other users who want to make sure the messages they are sending are protected from prying eyes.