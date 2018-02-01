Bitcoin had a horrible January

After a stellar 2017 in which the value of bitcoin increased 1,400%, the digital currency topped out at $20,000 per coin in December. However, in January bitcoin’s luck reversed as it closed the month below $10,000 per coin. While that’s still a great price if you got in on bitcoin years ago, it means investors who got in at the December high saw half their investment vanish. In total, bitcoin’s market value fell $44.2 billion in January, reports Bloomberg, which notes that’s more than Ford’s entire market capitalization.MG