Elon Musk sold $10 million worth of flamethrowers in four days

Musk announced that all 20,000 of the Boring Company-branded flamethrowers have sold out. Given that they were $500 each, that means Musk moved $10 million worth in the four days since they went on sale. Musk also announced that every flamethrower will ship with a “complimentary Boring fire extinguisher.” Still, not everyone is happy about the flamethrower success. Though flamethrowers are legal in America if their flames don’t extend more than 10 feet, CNBC says a Californian politician has said he will seek a ban on the Boring Company selling the flamethrowers in his state.

