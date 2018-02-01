A Crowdfunded Rescue On Pakistan’s “Killer Mountain” Saved One Climber

The world’s mountaineering community managed to crowdfund enough money to finance a rescue mission for French climber Elisabeth Revol, who had been scaling Pakistan’s Nanga Parbat , the ninth highest mountain in the world. Her climbing partner, Tomek Mackiewicz , however, was not rescued due to poor weather conditions, and has now been declared deceased.

Revol and Mackiewicz were climbing the 8,126 meters (26,600 feet) to the summit, considered one of the most difficult climbs in the world, responsible for an estimated 60 deaths. It was her fifth attempt to reach the top, and his seventh, according to Pakistan Explorer.

On #Nanga Parbat @ZabRevol ???????? & Tomek Mackiewicz @czapkins ???????? are in Camp 3 (7300). Tomorrow they are starting to fight for summit (8126). Keep your fingers crossed, send good vibes & warm wishes to #Karakorum, Pakistan! Chill temp. on top is around -60C. Photo: @Polityka_pl pic.twitter.com/3FIUwpaFs7 — Michał Kaczerowski (@mkaczerowski) January 19, 2018

On January 20, the two were believed to have reached the summit, which would make them only the second team to ever manage a wintertime ascent to the summit of Nanga Parbat. They then began their descent afterward.

On January 26, Janusz Majer, a coordinator for the Polish winter expedition, announced on Facebook that Revol and Mackiewicz had become stuck at an altitude of 7,400 meters under the top dome. Due to the sun’s UV rays–and suffered frostbite.

Revol continued down and signaled for help from a satellite phone.

Commercial company Askari Aviation, owned by the Pakistan Army, refused to send a helicopter until a certain amount of funds were deposited, which is reportedly standard practice. In response, two crowdfunding efforts were organized and quickly raised tens of thousands of euros to help. The government of Poland also reportedly assured funds.

With the funds guaranteed, a group of four Polish climbers, who interrupted their climb of the second highest mountain in the world, K2, to help the effort, were flown by helicopter to Nanga Parbat to search for Revol and Mackiewicz. On January 28, Revol was rescued and flown to Islamabad for medical aid. She is reportedly suffering from severe frostbite on her hands and feet. Extreme weather conditions forced the rescue team to abandon their ascent to search for Mackiewicz.