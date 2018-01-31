Why Apple’s Q1 Earnings Could Be A Good News/Bad News Story

When Apple reports its holiday-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday, the company will tell us how quickly iPhones flew off the shelves during the holidays and, more importantly, how well it expects them to sell in the coming months.

Apple won’t break out the sales numbers for the iPhone X, but we’ll be able to get a good view of sales by the average sale price (ASP), which it does report. Heavy sales of the $1,000 phone would push the ASP upwards during the quarter.

Apple may report a record quarter. It’s likely to beat analyst consensus expectations of $3.83 earnings per share on revenues of $87 billion. Analysts expect iPhone sales of 80 million units. The results will likely be fueled mainly by solid sales of iPhone X, especially in China, during the holiday quarter.

Some investors want to see strong Holiday quarter sales, along with some assurance that sales will remain strong into the March quarter. So investors and analysts will be listening closely for Apple’s iPhone sales forecast for the current, post-holiday, quarter.

Palpable Angst

Investors have been nervous about Apple in recent weeks because of mixed reports on how well the iPhone X sold during the holiday season and afterward. A recent report in Nikkei cited supply-chain sources saying that Apple halved production of the iPhone X for the March quarter, suggesting a post-holiday slump in iPhone sales.

There’s a bigger picture here. Apple is relying in large part on the iPhone X to fuel the growth of its smartphone business, which still provides at least 60% of total revenue. In fact, Apple’s current stock price may already rest on the assumption of strong iPhone X sales. A lackluster iPhone sales forecast Thursday might let some of the air out of the stock.