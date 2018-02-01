Instagram Stories introduces a powerful new medium: Words!

Earlier this month, The Next Web’s Napier Lopez reported that Instagram was testing a new feature designed to let you add text to Instagram Stories–no photo or video required. Now the feature, dubbed Type Mode, is official, letting you type in brief blocks of text and dress them up with typefaces and colors. Those typed messages then get intermingled with the photos and videos that otherwise make up Stories, and go poof after 24 hours like everything else.
Type Mode feels more like a logical extension of the Stories idea than a dramatic redefinition of it. Still, it’s intriguing to see image-centric Instagram add a feature that’s about expressing yourself in prose–even if only in tiny snippets.HM