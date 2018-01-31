Toast the Apollo astronauts with this “Moonwalker” wine

Moonwalker wine is not a Michael Jackson-themed red, but it is the perfect pairing for your space movie marathon or next super blue blood moon viewing party.

Micro-winery Holman Cellars has teamed up with the Hutchinson, Kansas-based Cosmosphere space museum to make a 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon that pays tribute to the Apollo astronauts. The limited release is an homage to space exploration and three of the U.S. astronauts who walked on the moon. The bottles feature the signatures of Apollo 16’s Charlie Duke, Apollo 17’s Harrison Schmitt, and Apollo 12’s Alan Bean, and would make an *ahem* out-of-this-world present for the space junkie in your life.

To make the wine more than just a good dinner companion, a portion of the profits will be donated to the Cosmosphere.

[H/T Food and Wine]ML