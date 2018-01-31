Cardi B And Other Celebrities Replace Alexa In Amazon’s Super Bowl Ad

Who: Amazon, Lucky Generals

Why we care: The world is racing towards our voice-activated technological future, so it’s the perfect time to make a big joke about it. Sure, the modern wonder that is the smart speaker is probably listening to everything we say for advertising purposes, but imagine if it could tell you how to make a grilled cheese with a celebrity’s voice.

This is a classic celebrity Super Bowl ad—it’s got an unexpected combination of famous faces doing funny stuff—that also just happens to be an elaborate product demo. If anything, it just makes it easier for us all to welcome our voice-activated assistant overlords.JB