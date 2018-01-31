This Fake Pharma Ad Offers A Medical Cure For “PAR*ENT*ING”

Who: Fatherhood-focused YouTubers, The Dad.

Why we care: Parents: We all have them and some of us are them. But are any new parents actually doing okay? By all accounts, the answer is “not really,” and this parody of a pharmaceutical ad has those parents’ number. It lists some of the more painful parts of the inescapable 24-hour nightmare of raising a small child, and lists them as side effects. (I won’t spoil the joke of what the cure is called.) Created by The Dad–which is part of Some Spider Studios, the team that behind Scary Mommy– the ad “Do You Suffer from PAR*ENT*ING?” will either make you raise a baby vomit-covered power fist in solidarity or consider putting off having kids for a while longer.

JB