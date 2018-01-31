New “Truth Is Hard” New York Times Ad Takes On NFL And Concussions

What: The newest ad in The New York Times‘ award-winning “ Truth Is Hard ” campaign chronicles the story of NFL football and the long-term effect of brain injuries.

Who: The New York Times, Droga5

Why we care: With impeccable timing just before the Super Bowl, The New York Times chronicles the career of NFL star Junior Seau, the ongoing investigation into the long-term effects of brain trauma caused by the game, and the NFL’s response to it. It’s tough to see how this ad formula can’t work across just about any controversial subject, given that the Times has the stories and the reporting to back it up. That’s what an ad like this does–not only illustrating the evolution of a particular issue, but also the impact and importance of doggedly chronicling the issue over time.JB