The mere prospect of Amazon’s HQ2 is freaking out local competitors

While cities around North America continue to bend over backwards to prove themselves worthy of the next Amazon headquarters, others in these regions aren’t so happy. The Wall Street Journal writes that a number of companies with large workforces in the cities on Amazon’s newly announced shortlist fear the arrival of Jeff Bezos’s e-commerce giant.

UPS, for instance, doesn’t want Amazon to choose any city it operates in for fear of worker competition. The Home Depot told the Journal that it’s most concerned about the cities giving the company better tax incentives than others currently operating there. Other officials voiced concerns about the lack of details Amazon has provided thus far.

It’s anybody’s guess which Amazon will choose, but it’s becoming clear that it will have a deep and permanent impact on the chosen region. You can read the full Wall Street Journal article here.CGW