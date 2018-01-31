LISTEN: Why The Future Of Gig Work Might Not Be As Bleak As Many Believe

When people think of the kind of work they can hustle up via a digital platform, it’s often marked by completing “mind-numbing tasks for hours on end, sometimes earning just pennies per job,” in the words of one recent report .

Those who find work through Thumbtack, however, occupy a very different part of the online landscape.

“It is a part of the gig economy in the sense that . . . they go job to job,” Marco Zappacosta, the cofounder and CEO of the marketplace for home services and other professional freelance jobs, told me on the latest episode of my podcast, The Bottom Line. “But it is not the gig economy in the way that some people think of it, which is sort of these commodity labor platforms, be it ride-sharing or delivery. . . .

“These are really differentiated, non-commoditized services,” he says. “When you keep the focus on that, you really see . . . what the future of work holds.”

If Zappacosta turns out to be right, it’s actually a pretty bright future. The average wage for the plumbers, painters, caterers, dog trainers, tax preparers, and a thousand other types of “pros,” as Zappacosta prefers to call them, on Thumbtack is nearly $75 an hour.

They seem remarkably happy, too: Four in five on Thumbtack, the company’s surveying shows, say they love what they do.

“I think their pride comes from seeing that their talent is valued,” Zappacosta says. “It just feels good. And it gets to this fact that work is ultimately more than a paycheck. . . . It’s also about feeling purposeful.”