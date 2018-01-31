Why Hillary Clinton didn’t fire an advisor accused of sexual harassment

Last week, the New York Times reported that Hillary Clinton chose not to fire a senior advisor on her 2008 campaign who was accused of sexual harassment. In a Facebook post last night, Clinton finally explained her decision. She believed in second chances, she wrote, and thought she took appropriate action at the time.

I didn’t think firing him was the best solution to the problem. He needed to be punished, change his behavior, and understand why his actions were wrong. The young woman needed to be able to thrive and feel safe. I thought both could happen without him losing his job.

Clinton also noted that “a seismic shift has occurred in the way we approach and respond to sexual harassment,” and that she would go about things differently now. “If I had it to do again, I wouldn’t,” she claimed.

That’s a nice sentiment, though I don’t think it means much in 2018. As she says, times have changed, along with our expectations for how people address harassment. And Clinton deflecting attention to the Times‘s handling of Glenn Thrush–and how that might look in 10 years–doesn’t strike me as a sufficient response.

Read her full post below:

The most important work of my life has been to support and empower women. I’ve tried to do so here at home, around the… Posted by Hillary Clinton on Tuesday, January 30, 2018

PM