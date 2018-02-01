Slovenia tourism is booming, but is it really because of Melania Trump?

Slovenia is experiencing a tourism boom and officials there believe they have Melania Trump to thank. According to Reuters , the number of tourists from the United States to the European nation jumped 24% in November, the latest data available, and the tourism board says it’s because of the first lady, who was born in the town of Sevnica.

A counter argument: Perhaps tourism to Slovenia has risen because it has a lot of great things to offer. The red roofs of old town Ljubljana, the serene beauty of Lake Bled, the glass funicular that travels up to Ljubljana Castle, the underground beauty of Postojna Cave, indulgent Soviet-era spas, and a thriving music scene that comes out to play at the annual MENT festival are just a few reasons to visit.

Plus, according to its own tourism data, the country–which shares borders with Austria, Croatia, and Italy–has been experiencing a boom in tourism for years. Last year marked the fourth consecutive record year in tourism, long before the Trump presidency. And since everyone reading this article will be booking a trip to Slovenia immediately, it may jump up even more in 2018.ML