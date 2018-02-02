The 2 Dope Queens Are Making Room For You In The “Straight White Guys’ Club”

When HBO gave Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams the opportunity to spin their podcast 2 Dope Queens into a four-night comedy special , there was just one mandate from the network: Don’t change a thing.

2 Dope Queens premiered in 2016 to instant success, staying No. 1 on iTunes for a week straight. The formula is simple enough: Robinson, an author and veteran standup, and Williams, a former correspondent on The Daily Show, banter live onstage in Brooklyn about their lives, with appearances from celebrity guests and up-and-coming comedians. Their HBO special, directed by fellow comedian Tig Notaro and premiering tonight, follows directly in that vein, featuring Jon Stewart, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tituss Burgess, and Uzo Aduba.

What Robinson and Williams have found in building their podcast is that they can create in the space of their authentic selves without being confined by their intersectionality as young, black women. 2 Dope Queens isn’t just “a black girl” thing–but that doesn’t make it any less so.

“The rapport that Jessica and I have isn’t often celebrated in comedy, so I think that we represent an audience that’s underserved. And people who don’t look like us also identify with us,” Robinson says. “That’s really the key, that no matter what your background is, you can relate to having terrible customer service. You can relate to having a date go wrong. You can relate to being in high school and having a crush on the hot person, and the hot person not giving you the time of day because you’re a dork. Even though Jessica and I do talk about lotion and black hair, 80% of things we talk about are absolutely universal. I think HBO picked up on that, and I am so grateful that they’ve given their stamp of approval on what we do.”

And to reach that stamp of approval required absolute tunnel vision.

In many ways, society has conditioned women–especially women of color–to second-guess their authority. For Robinson and Williams, earning their rightful place in HBO’s comedy special hall of fame was a lesson in realizing that they are, in fact, two dope queens.

“The biggest lesson I learned was about things being a straight, white guys’ club and allowing that to make me question what my voice is and what I bring to the table,” Williams says. “If I could talk to younger me, I would say, ‘Stay true to what is important and authentic to you. Don’t look to the left or the right, just focus on what you’re doing–your art will make room for you.'”