Alexa’s new text messaging feature has one problematic issue

On Tuesday, Amazon turned on a text messaging feature for the Amazon Echo and other Alexa devices. If you have an Android phone, you can set it up by opening the Alexa app and following the prompts. Then, just say, “Alexa, send a text message.”

There’s just one problem: Once you’ve dictated a text message, Alexa doesn’t bother to read it back to you before sending–not even on the Echo Show, which could theoretically provide visual confirmation of what you said. That means you need to put a lot of faith in Amazon’s speech-to-text skills, or only text people who won’t be put off by some occasional gibberish.

iPhone users won’t have access to Alexa’s SMS features either way, since Apple doesn’t let third-party apps handle text messages. If you want to send texts from a smart speaker, you’ll need a HomePod instead.JN