These 5 Fundraising Mistakes Can Kill Your Startup’s Seed Round

First, some bad news: Early-stage funding is harder to come by than it used to be. The seed-funding market has collapsed, with seed deals dropping by nearly 50%, by some estimates , since 2014. Venture capitalists are putting more money into later-stage deals , leaving early-stage startups scrambling to grab investors’ attention.

The good news is that founders can do that largely by avoiding the missteps many of their peers are making. The precondition, of course, is to build a great business first (that part’s up to you!), but if you can fend against these common mistakes startups make while raising early-stage capital, you’ll be far ahead of the pack–and better-funded, too.

Mistake No. 1: Your Team Dynamic Is Off

At the early stage, it’s all about investing in the team. What does that really mean? Obviously, investors want to see a passionate leadership team that’s capable of articulating and executing a big vision. So you should ideally have founders with complementary skill sets and a track record of working together. That much is a given.

But keep in mind that investors may ask to meet your whole team right from the get-go, rather than back you while you assemble it. And a strained team dynamic is a big red flag for seed investors. When founders disagree or talk over each other, or when one founder does all (or none) of the talking, questions of compatibility are bound to come up. So spend time preparing your team to speak knowledgeably and confidently about their roles and the company vision.

Mistake No. 2: Your Cap Table Has Issues

Investors want to see that founders and key employees are financially motivated to go above and beyond to make the business succeed. And the startup ownership structure–represented by your capitalization (or “cap”) table–should reflect that shared goal. Red flags include: