A court has ruled Tinder’s pricing reeks of age discrimination

An appeals court in California has ruled in favor of a man who sued Tinder for age discrimination based on its Tinder Plus pricing plans, reports TechCrunch. The man alleged that Tinder Plus’s price structure–$9.99 a month for those under 30, and $19.99 for those over 30–violated age discrimination laws. Tinder had tried to argue they were just giving a discount to younger users, who likely didn’t have as much money as older users–but the court rejected that claim. From the ruling:
No matter what Tinder’s market research may have shown about the younger users’ relative income and willingness to pay for the service, as a group, as compared to the older cohort, some individuals will not fit the mold. Some older consumers will be “more budget constrained” and less willing to pay than some in the younger group. We conclude the discriminatory pricing model, as alleged, violates the Unruh Act and the UCL to the extent it employs an arbitrary, class-based generalization about older users’ incomes as a basis for charging them more than younger users. Because nothing in the complaint suggests there is a strong public policy that justifies the alleged discriminatory pricing, the trial court erred in sustaining the demurrer. Accordingly, we swipe left, and reverse.
Tinder has yet to comment on the ruling.MG