Amazon is embracing QR with its new SmileCodes

QR codes–those black-and-white squares with seemingly random patterns in them–aren’t as popular in the U.S. as they are in other parts of the world, but Amazon is hoping to change that. Its new SmileCodes are being tested in Europe right now, and Amazon says it aims to bring them to the U.S. come February, reports TechCrunch. The SmileCodes get their name from Amazon’s smiling logo. Users will line up the codes in their Amazon smartphone app, which will then direct them to the product page related to the code. This isn’t anything different than what other QR codes do (they launch a website or a video usually), but with Amazon embracing QR it’s possible the tech could finally take off in the U.S.MG