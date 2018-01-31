Samsung is making chips to mine cryptocurrencies

The South Korean giant is making the specialized chips for a Chinese company so it can more efficiently mine bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies, reports CNBC. The chips will be made under Samsung’s Foundry semiconductor business, which already makes chipsets for other companies. Specialized chips are nothing new for Samsung, but this is the first known time the company is making semiconductor hardware designed specifically to optimize cryptocurrency mining. That mining requires specialized computers to solve complex mathematical problems to verify cryptocurrency transactions.MG
