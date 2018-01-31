Spotify is testing a new playlist-based app called Stations

The new Pandora-style app has appeared in the Google Play store in Australia, reports TechCrunch. Stations allows people to begin listening to music as soon as the app is opened. Music is divided into categories called “stations,” which are essentially genre-based playlists. After the user uses the app for a while, and the app gets to know the user’s tastes, additional stations are unlocked giving access to a wider array of music. Stations comes as Spotify is rumored to be launching its IPO this year. With the new app, it’s likely Spotify is hoping to garner new users they could later switch over to paying subscribers.MG